3 Big storylines when the Browns host the Bengals in Week 1
• Can the defense make Joe Burrow uncomfortable?
• The offense will finally get a fresh new start
• The winner of this game will be in the driver's seat in the AFC North
1. The winner will be in the driver's seat in the AFC North
Every game in the NFL matters, especially interdivisional games like this one. The Browns will get a crack at all three divisional foes in the first four weeks of the season, starting with the team that resides in Kentucky.
To me, that is a good thing to get all the divisional opponents out of the way in the first month. It will be a small barometer into what to expect later in the season, and to see where the team truly is a month into the season.
Cleveland and Cincinnati will bookend their seasons against each other and while this game is important on Sunday, the Week 18 matchup could be for much bigger stakes. That could potentially decide who wins the division.
The winner of this will be in first place in the AFC North, no matter what the Ravens and Steelers do, as they aren't playing each other, so either the Browns or Bengals will be 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the division.
The Bengals have been oh so close to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, while the Browns are starving for a playoff berth and a deep run. They will both get in each other's way and will also go through the gauntlet of the AFC as a whole.
Many have the Bengals pegged as the clear-cut favorites to win the division, while a lot of those same people are looking at what led Watson to his departure from Houston, instead of the roster Berry has assembled.
Dawg Pound Daily's own Randy Gurzi believes the Browns will win the division and shock the world. Wouldn't that be something?
The best part about football is that two teams battle back and forth for 60 minutes with one side getting bragging rights and the other getting their weeks ruined.
Buckle up, Browns football is back!