3 biggest weaknesses on Cleveland Browns roster in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
2. Left Tackle
We can't say offensive tackle as a whole is weak since there are two quality options on the right side. Jack Conklin is a two-time All-Pro with 94 starts under his belt. He’s been one of the best in the league at his position which is why Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal in 2020 and extended him to the tune of $60 million over four years in 2022.
Conklin’s only issue has been health and he missed all but one game in 2023. With him sidelined, rookie fourth-round pick Dawand Jones stepped in and didn’t miss a beat — until he was also injured.
On the other side, it’s been one question after another.
Jedrick Wilks, Jr. transitioned from right tackle at Alabama to left for Cleveland as a rookie in 2020 and played well. Since then, however, his consistency has dropped and he’s also struggled to stay on the field.
James Hudson has been his primary reserve but he left a lot to be desired. He will contend with Hakeem Adeniji, an offseason free agency addition. Cleveland kicked the tires on several draft prospects but again enters the season leaning on Wills after taking none of them.
The coaching staff seems to have more faith in Wills than most of us but he still enters a pivotal season. He’s a free agent in 2025 and if he doesn’t show signs of improvement, Andrew Berry might finally have to say goodbye to the first player he ever drafted as the GM.