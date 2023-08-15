3 bold predictions for Cleveland Browns against Eagles in Preseason Week 2
• Lonnie Phelps made progress against Washington
• More Hickman please
• Young WR continues to shine
By Randy Gurzi
1. Austin Watkins tops 100 yards and a TD
This offseason, the Cleveland Browns made sure to bolster their receiving corps. They added Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets and then used their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Cedric Tillman out of Tennessee.
They also added Marquise Goodwin, giving them a deep threat — although he's been sidelined with blood clots in his legs and lungs.
With all those moves, it was easy to overlook their decision to sign Austin Watkins, Jr. who was a star in the USFL. The younger cousin of Sammy Watkins, Austin has been turning heads since the day he arrived at camp.
He has the speed to beat defenders and is confident in his ability to go and get the ball. And while he's been standing out in practice, he's actually stepped it up another notch when the lights have come on.
In the first two games of the preseason, Watkins has eight receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. That score also happened to be the eventual game-winner over the Jets.
As good as he's been, this final prediction is that he has his best game yet against the Eagles. Look for Watkins to record at least 100 yards while also hauling in another touchdown reception.
Cleveland likely will spend the entire game using backups, which will give Watkins a chance to shine — and he will take advantage.