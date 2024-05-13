3 Browns already on the chopping block before OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
1. Siaki Ika, NT
In need of a run-stuffing nose tackle, the Browns used the 98th overall selection on Baylor's Siaki Ika. The pick was questionable from the start for multiple reasons. One, Ika was unable to produce much at LSU and only put himself on the map when he transferred to Baylor where he didn't face the same level of talent he saw in the SEC.
Then during the draft process, he dropped roughly 20 pounds to help in the upcoming NFL Combine drills. Despite losing the weight, he was still either dead last, or close to it, in every drill that tests athleticism.
To be fair, nose tackles don't often win with their athletic traits but they're also rarely picked before Day 3 unless they're able to move. If their only trait is being a space-eater, they typically go in Round 5 or later.
During his rookie season, Ika did nothing to quiet the critics. He was a healthy scratch for the majority of the year and only appeared in the final four games once Maurice Hurst was lost for the season. He played in 100 snaps down the stretch and recorded no statistics at all. He was given a rough score of 29.0 from PFF which would have been the lowest at his position if he had enough snaps to qualify.
Heading into his second season, Ika might not be able to make the cut. The Browns re-signed Hurst and Shelby Harris while adding Quinton Jefferson in free agency. They also selected Michael Hall, Jr. in the second round and took Jowon Briggs from Cincinnati with their final pick.
Andrew Berry has been slow to move on from draft picks that don't develop, which could play in Ika's favor, but he's going to have to make a huge leap to see the field if he does somehow make the roster.