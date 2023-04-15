3 Browns contracts we were happy to see end, 2 we’re eager to see expire
Browns contract we're eager to see end: Wyatt Teller, OG
A former fifth-round pick for the Buffalo Bills, Wyatt Teller was sent to Cleveland in a trade ahead of the 2019 season. In exchange for a fifth and sixth-round pick, the Browns landed Teller and a Round 7 selection.
He was a backup for the beginning of the season but then moved into the starting lineup in Week 9. He played so well throughout the rest of the year, as well as throughout the 2020 campaign, that Teller landed a massive four-year extension worth $56.8 million. That keeps him under contract until the 2025 season and when the deal was signed, it seemed like a massive win.
Unfortunately, there's been a drop in his play over the past couple of seasons. Teller, who was graded at 92.2 in 2020 by PFF fell to 84.9 in 2021 and then all the way down to 70.3 this past season.
The main reason for his dip centered on his pass protection. Teller, who is still a mauler in the run game, surrendered four sacks and gave up 26 quarterback pressures as well this past year.
None of this is to say he shouldn't still be a starter in the NFL but with the recent shift in offensive philosophy, he feels like a poor fit in Cleveland. Kevin Stefanski said he wants to drop back and pass the ball 40 times per game, centering the offense around Deshaun Watson. With that being the case, Teller could wind up being a liability.
Cleveland could save $11 million against the cap by making him a post-June 1 cut in 2024 and that might be something that happens if he doesn't improve in pass protection this year.