3 Browns whose jobs could be on the line vs. 49ers
• Could be time to shake up the WR corps
• Could it get any worse on the OL?
• It's getting hard to defend the head coach at this point
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jedrick Wills, Left Tackle
At this point, it might feel like piling on, but that doesn't mean it's not true. Jedrick Willis was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the Browns expected him to be their left tackle for the next decade.
He didn't come in right after Joe Thomas but he was still expected to fill those shoes. As a rookie, he seemed up to the task and performed very well — especially considering he was moving from the right side of the offensive line to the left while doing most of the offseason work virtually.
This led to high hopes going forward but Wills saw his play decline in 2021. Part of those struggles were attributed to nagging injuries and they again had high hopes in 2022 with him fully healthy. Unfortunately, that didn't happen either as Wills continued to struggle.
Despite this, the Browns elected to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal which keeps him in town through 2024 — or at least keeps him on the payroll through then. At the time, the move was understandable. They felt that even with his struggles, Wills was a capable starter on the left side and it's not as if a replacement was staring them in the face.
However, we're now heading into Week 6 and he continues to struggle and cost his team. Should he again have a poor outing this weekend, it might be time to put James Hudson out there. This isn't to say Hudson would be any better but at this point, it can't be any worse. Can it?