3 Browns offseason decisions that already look brilliant
• Free agent EDGE has been paying off
• The D-Hop this team really needed
• Jim Schwartz knows how to coach up a defense
By Randy Gurzi
1. Adding Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
After three years with Joe Woods as his defensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski finally made the decision to move on this offseason. Woods wound up with the New Orleans Saints and has been decent, giving up fewer than 18 points per game in three weeks.
While that's good for Woods, the fact remains that he wasn't working out in Cleveland. The players weren't buying in and once he lost the locker room, there was no getting it back.
With him out, the Browns ended up making a splash by hiring Jim Schwartz to take over. Schwartz actually started his NFL coaching career with Cleveland back in 1993 and eventually became one of the most well-regarded defensive coordinators in the game.
Schwartz is best known for helping the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl in 2017. Even with Nick Foles taking over at quarterback for an injured Carson Wentz, the Eagles were dominant and much of that was due to the defense Schwartz led.
So far with him calling defensive plays, the Browns have surrendered just 18 points on defense and only six at home.
Beyond the stats, players are out there having fun. Myles Garrett is putting up insane numbers, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is making hits in the backfield, and Grant Delpit has turned into a heat-seeking missile.
Over the past several seasons, the Browns defense has underperformed. With Schwartz, they look primed to carry the team. That makes this decision a winner already.