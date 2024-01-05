3 Browns who will be one and done with the franchise
The Cleveland Browns are heading to Cincinnati in Week 18 and these 3 first-year players are set for their final regular season snaps with the franchise
By Randy Gurzi
1. Shelby Harris, DT
This one might be the toughest to see since Shelby Harris has been an impact player for the Browns. Playing on a deal that pays him $3.4 million, Harris helped solidify their defensive line. Adding him along with Dalvin Tomlinson and Maurice Hurst, Jr. gave them a formidable interior — something they didn't have in 2022.
Cleveland hasn't been a shutdown defense against the run but they've been vastly improved, and Harris has been a part of that. Known for his ability as an interior pass rusher, he's been a force in the ground game as well this year. His presence, as well as Tomlinson and Hurst, has even helped push Jordan Elliott to the best season of his career.
Entering their final game of the regular season, Harris has 28 tackles with 1.5 sacks. He's added six tackles for a loss and has batted down five passes at the line of scrimmage. He's played so well that PFF has him as the 26th-best defensive tackle in the game right now.
With all of that being the case, he still feels like a short-timer. Harris will be 33 next year and with the Browns salary cap already in the red, they're most likely going to have to let him walk to keep some of the younger talent. The good news is that they still have Tomlinson under contract but the interior could still look different next year.