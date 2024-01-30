3 Browns players who will benefit the most from Ken Dorsey hiring
Elijah Moore had a career-high 640 yards in his first season with the Cleveland Browns but he's one of 3 players who can take off under Ken Dorsey
By Randy Gurzi
1. Deshaun Watson, Quarterback
As much as Ken Dorsey can help players such as Elijah Moore and David Njoku, this move was about one player — Deshaun Watson. Alex Van Pelt has done a good job working with quarterbacks which will be a large part of Dorsey's job. Thankfully, this is an area where he excels.
Dorsey actually joined the Bills in 2019 as the quarterbacks coach. His primary responsibility was to get Josh Allen on track. When he took over, Allen was coming off a rookie campaign where he completed just 52.8 percent of his attempts and had a 10-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
In their first season together, they addressed the turnovers as Allen played in four more games but had just nine picks and 20 touchdowns. His accuracy improved to 58.8 percent which was better but still needed work.
By their third season, they were rolling. Allen was up to a 69.2 completion percentage and had 37 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. He also managed 4,544 yards and became a legit MVP candidate. As fun as that transition was to watch, it wasn't a one-time thing for Dorsey.
Back in 2013, he was hired by Ron Rivera to be Cam Newton's quarterback coach. Again, he helped Newton improve his accuracy and touchdown-to-interception ratio. Newton completed 57.7 percent of his attempts in 2012 but went up to 61.7 with 24 touchdowns in 2013. While his accuracy continued to have peaks and valleys, Newton did with the NFL MVP in 2015 with 3,837 yards and an impressive 35-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Dorsey's work with Newton and Allen should be enough to get Cleveland fans fired up. He's going to be tasked with getting Deshaun Watson comfortable in this offense so we can see more performances like we saw in the second half against Baltimore and fewer like we saw in Pittsburgh in Week 2.
Watson has proven he can perform at the highest of levels. Adding Dorsey to help him stay on track could be what it takes to get him back to the top of his game.