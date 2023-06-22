3 Browns players who could be one and done in 2023
The Cleveland Browns added several new players this offseason but these three could turn out to be one-and-done
By Randy Gurzi
In an effort to keep the team's salary cap situation fluid, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has become a fan of one-year contracts. Last season, he handed them out to in-house free agents such as Jadeveon Clowney and outside additions such as Taven Bryan.
He's also been quick to re-work deals that allow players to hit the open market — and leave the books — after just one season. That's how it was done with Deion Jones, who was added in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
This season, he again brought in several players on one-year contracts and a few of them could wind up being one-and-done in 2023.
3. Marquise Goodwin, WR
Earlier in the offseason, the Browns came to terms with Marquise Goodwin on a one-year deal and he seemed to be a lock to make the 53-man roster due to his $400,000 guarantee. Since then, it's also become clear that his talent should make him a lock.
Goodwin proved to be on the same page as Deshaun Watson as he was hauling in one deep pass after another. Sure, these plays were happening in shorts with no pads, but if the connection was good this early, there's a chance Goodwin can put up some decent numbers in this offense.
However, that doesn't mean he will be back for the 2024 season. Instead, Goodwin is likely a stop-gap player. He comes into the season already 32 years of age and will turn 33 in November.
He's still productive, even putting up 387 yards and four touchdowns for Seattle last season, but his job in Cleveland will likely be to fill in until younger players such as David Bell and Cedric Tillman can take the reins full-time.