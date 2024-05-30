3 Browns who could sign an extension before 2024 season
By Randy Gurzi
2. Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver
Cleveland extended Jerry Jeudy by way of a three-year deal worth $58 million. That contract was criticized but after Nico Collins signed his deal for $72.75 million over three years, we see why the Browns decided to bank on his upside.
One of the main reasons Cleveland feels good about Jeudy is his fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. A precision-based passing attack that relies on great route running from receivers has allowed Amari Cooper to flourish. Even with the uncertainty under center, Cooper became the first player in team history to record 1,000 yards receiving in back-to-back campaigns. Jeudy now joins his fellow Alabama product and hopes to be able to grow alongside him.
As far as Cooper is concerned, he enters the final year of his contract, which was originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys. For some reason, he continues to be underrated with some calling him a WR2 at best. Considering he’s been a WR1 throughout his career, it’s safe to say that’s his role. And it should be for the next few years as well, even with Jeudy.
Ideally, the Browns could keep the two together for the next few seasons. Cooper enters 2024 with a cap hit of more than $23 million. He will be 30 this season and has had some injury concerns as of late but signing him for another two-to-three years wouldn’t be a bad idea. It would keep their receiving corps strong throughout the remainder of Deshaun Watson’s tenure, which should keep the offense on track.