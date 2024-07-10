3 Browns with the most to lose ahead of training camp
By Randy Gurzi
1. Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver
When the Browns added Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets last season, he was expected to help open up their offense. Throughout the past couple of seasons, Cleveland has lacked an explosive player at receiver. They had the ever-steady Amari Cooper, who was added in 2022, but outside of that no one truly threatened defenses.
Moore, a second-round pick for the Jets in 2021, had the talent to do exactly that. He’s a speedy wideout who can move all around the field and even possesses a skill set to be utilized out of the backfield — although that wound up being a disaster.
Once he arrived in Cleveland, he turned heads with one deep catch after another. But once the regular season started, the Browns struggled to get him involved.
Moore ended up with a decent number of receptions (59) and had 640 yards but scored just two touchdowns. He also averaged a career-low 10.8 yards per reception. As for his work in the backfield, Moore had 11 yards on nine attempts.
Entering his second season with the team, Moore finds himself in an unenviable spot. The Browns added Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos, then signed him to a three-year extension. That addition pushes Moore to third on the depth chart, which isn’t terrible. Typically, the No. 3 wideout gets plenty of opportunities. However, Moore finds himself with some competition in the form of Cedric Tillman.
The 2023 third-round pick has been turning heads throughout the offseason and reports indicate he could be brought in to play on the boundary for three-receiver sets with Jeudy manning the slot.
When the Browns meet for training camp, Moore will have a chance to prove he deserves that spot but there’s a lot on the line as he enters the final year of his contract.