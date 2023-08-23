3 Chiefs to watch against the Cleveland Browns in Preseason Week 4
The Cleveland Browns close out the preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are a few players to keep an eye on for the opposing team.
1. Defensive End Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Okay, we have to practice this one a little bit first: Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Ann-you-DEE-kay you-ZAH-mah)! Got it? Good! Because he will try to make a name for himself by sacking Browns quarterbacks in the final exhibition tune-up for both teams.
He's the first-round draft pick of the Chiefs after starring at Kansas State, where he accumulated 25.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks the past two years as a starter.
Officially, Anudike-Uzomah is listed by the Chiefs as a third-string player at left defensive end. However, according to Jared Sapp at Arrowhead Pride, Anudike-Uzomah leads the team in defensive snaps played this preseason and took 60 percent of the snaps in the second preseason game.
He's expected to match up most of the time against Dawand Jones, all 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds of him. Jones may see some time at left tackle, but the guessing here is that Jones versus Anudike-Uzoma will be a thing.
At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Anudike-Uzoma will be giving up 119 pounds to Jones, suggesting he might try to use his 4.73 speed to go around Jones somehow rather than trying to run him over. Easier said than done, however.
The Browns will probably try to run halfback over right tackle, often with a tight end helping out. Jones will seek to open up holes for Browns reserve running backs to run through. If they succeed, maybe it will help them continue their NFL dreams. However, Anudike-Uzoma is looking to send them home and essentially end their careers.
Some say that preseason football is meaningless, but for many players, it's going to be the last shot at playing the game they love and continuing their childhood dream, not to mention making a pile of money. On a personal level, the stakes could not be higher for many of these players.