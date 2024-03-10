3 Cleveland Browns on the chopping block after Jeudy Trade
The Browns aren't done making moves just yet
By Greg Newland
No. 1: Greg Newsome II
The player we have seen a ton of rumors for on the trade block is Greg Newsome, the talented cornerback who Berry drafted in the first round three seasons ago from Northwestern.
Newsome finds himself on the trade block for a few reasons. One, his value is likely at its peak. He has one year left on his contract with a fifth-year option as well, meaning a trade partner has his rights for two seasons.
Two, Berry just gave up two picks to get Jeudy. Knowing that this roster has a few additional holes and could use some young talent, Newsome is likely his best bargaining chip to pick up a draft pick or even two for 2024.
Last but certainly not least, Newsome is a luxury right now for the Browns. Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson have separated themselves as the top two corners on this team, and Newsome has been more than vocal that he doesn’t love playing on the interior.
If Berry could get a second or third-round pick for Newsome right now, I think you pull the trigger in a second. We saw Cameron Mitchell, D’Anthony Bell, and Ronnie Hickman all play well at times last year, and a draft pick would likely be more valuable than Newsome’s service in 2024.
The one thing that scares me is injuries. Not only has Newsome fought off multiple injuries that will lessen his trade value, but Ward has also seen his share of problems. Knowing that both players will likely miss at least one or two games a season, having the extra depth is extremely nice.