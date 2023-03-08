3 Cleveland Browns dream targets in 2023 free agency
2. DJ Chark, WR
There was a report recently that the Browns are planning to change their offense up in 2023. Their goal is apparently to throw the ball closer to 40 times per game while limiting Nick Chubb to 12 carries on average.
As is often the case when emotion gets involved, fans revolted. They went as far as to say Cleveland was going to trade Chubb, which was never in the plans. Instead, this is just the way the team was going to be constructed once they spent $230 million on a quarterback — not to mention trading three first-round picks.
As for Chubb, the limit could be great for him. At 12 touches per game, in 17 games, that's still 204 times he would get the ball. Not only could he still do a lot of damage with that but he would also have more juice in the tank when they make a push for the playoffs. Remember, this is all a marathon and not a sprint.
Speaking of sprints, there are times when that type of speed is necessary. And another part of the report on their plans for 2023 suggested Cleveland is going to get another speedster at wide receiver to play alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. One name that makes a lot of sense, and has a tremendous ceiling, is D.J. Chark.
A sixth-year veteran, Chark comes with some risk. he has played just 15 games the past two seasons but when he's been on the field, he's been a problem for defenses. For the Lions, he had 30 receptions for 502 yards (16.7 yard per reception average) with three touchdowns.
Chark could be interested in a one-year deal to prove he still has it and there are rumors that many free agents want to play with Deshaun Watson. That could make this a perfect match for both parties.