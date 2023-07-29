3 Cleveland Browns trying to earn their spot in training camp
• Jordan Akins will force his way onto the field
• More Moore please
• Cornerback is a position of strength for the Browns
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Player No. 2: Elijah Moore
In direct competition with Akins (in a way), newly acquired Elijah Moore will also be looking to earn a spot on the field this training camp. The former second-round pick struggled in his first two seasons with the Jets but will be looking to solidify a starting spot on this roster.
If Moore blows it out of the water (which some suspect), he could take over the second wide receiver position pushing Donovan Peoples-Jones down the depth chart. DPJ had a stellar 2022 season, but he also hasn’t solidified himself as the No. 2 guy on this roster.
Moore has a bit of it all. He's small and agile to use in gadget plays, but he also has strong hands and the ability to go up and win the 50/50 ball. I see him working in the slot a lot and being extremely dangerous on crossing routes in man-to-man situations.
I think you’ll see Stefanski focused on throwing the ball more in 2023 compared to years past. Everyone thinks he’s in love with running the ball, he just hasn’t had a quarterback who can sling it quite like Watson.
If things go well, there is a real chance that both Moore and Akins have big seasons for the Browns and are a big part of this team's success.