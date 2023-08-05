3 Cleveland Browns fighting for their jobs after the Preseason opener
These three members of the Cleveland Browns are in danger of losing their jobs after the team's preseason win over the Jets
By Greg Newland
Some would argue that the Cleveland Browns were lucky to get the additional preseason game on Thursday night, but some would argue that it’s just an additional risk for players to get hurt. The Browns started the preseason 1-0 with a win vs. the New York Jets, and there was a lot of really bad and really good that was observed.
Wins and losses are certainly something in the preseason, but let’s not forget that the year the Browns went 0-16 in the regular season, they had gone 4-0 in the preseason with a few decisive victories.
With this bonus game we won’t see a ton of roster moves before the next preseason game, but it won’t be long before this roster starts dwindling down. After one game of action, here are three players that are fighting for their lives.
No. 3: Cade York, Kicker
Before I start, I’m not saying the Browns are going to cut Cade York, but this poor guy can’t get out of his own way. After stealing the offseason in 2022 with all his tremendous kicks, he struggled in parts of the regular season and started the 2023 preseason with a long miss and barely squeaking in a point after attempt.
This is a mental game for York. He knows the fans are starting to turn against him, and he is struggling against the pressure. Part of me feels bad for the young kid, but another part of me worries if he is that fragile how well would he hold up under a high-pressure, game situation?
I think Kevin Stefanski needs to make it a point to get him another look from distance in the preseason. If he can see the ball go between the posts a few more times it could really build his confidence moving into the regular season.