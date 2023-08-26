3 Cleveland Browns about to take their last snap with franchise in Preseason Week 4
• A former starter on the way out
• Potential trade piece for another franchise
• Too many chances were already given to this WR
By Randy Gurzi
2. Nick Harris, Center
Unlike Jordan Elliott, Nick Harris lost his starting job but has trended in the right direction since then.
Harris was supposed to be the starting center in 2022 but a knee injury suffered in the preseason cost him the entire campaign. While he was out, Ethan Pocic stepped in and performed much better than expected.
So while Elliott lost his job due to performance, Harris was Wally Pipp'ed. But he hasn't complained at all, and even stayed quiet when the Browns drafted Luke Wypler who could take over as the No. 2 center. Instead, Harris just went about his business and has done a great job in the preseason.
Despite his play, Saturday could wind up being the last game with him wearing the orange and brown.
As it stands now, both Harris and Wypler can play guard but they're much better at center. And keeping two backups who are primarily centers is a luxury they might not be able to afford — especially with the durability concerns they've had on the line in recent years.
That's why it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see Harris shopped following this game. Should any team have an injury or even a concern with their center, Harris might be their answer. He would likely net a day-three pick at best but that could be the way this front office goes.