3 Cleveland Browns likely entering their final season with franchise
1. Browns C Nick Harris
Nick Harris hasn't dealt with as many injuries thus far as Jacob Phillips, but he lost a huge opportunity due to one last year. After moving on from J.C. Tretter, the Browns were ready to give Harris a shot at the job.
The former fifth-round pick was entering his third season in the NFL and got the start in the preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His tenure as the No. 1 center lasted all of two snaps as he suffered a knee injury on the opening drive.
With him out, Ethan Pocic entered the game and never relinquished the job. Pocic was one of the best in the NFL at the position throughout the season and was rewarded with a three-year extension. That means he's once again penciled in as the starter, with Harris serving as the No. 2 option.
Harris has yet to truly prove himself during the regular season but Cleveland has to feel good about him as the primary backup. He's also capable of playing guard, giving them some confidence in their bench — and if recent history is any indicator, they'll have to turn to him at some point in 2023.
Having said that, any snaps he takes will likely be an audition for a new team in 2024. Center is an underrated position by every franchise, except for those who are without a trusted starter. That's why it would make sense to see him given a shot at a starting gig, which is something that he's not going to find with the Browns anytime soon.