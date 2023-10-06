3 Cleveland Browns that need less time on the field after the bye
The Cleveland Browns enter their bye week after getting dismantled by the Ravens, these three players should lose playing time moving forward.
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Player No. 3 - Jedrick Wills
I have said from the beginning of the season that the Cleveland Browns had an issue at left tackle, yet Jedrick Wills has continued to prove me right through the first four weeks of the season.
Not only do defenders blow around him off the edge consistently, but he also shows a major lack of effort which doesn’t sit well with me. I'm getting to the point that his being the 10th overall pick just three years ago isn't enough for him to keep his job.
Dawand Jones, the massive rookie from Ohio State, has already been forced into action with Jack Conklin out for the season and has done well.
James Hudson (the current swing tackle) has been struggling with a foot injury but should get a chance once healthy. Hudson has had his struggles as well, but he gives you far more effort.
This offense continues to be a mess at times, and the biggest reason is the lack of pass protection and constant pressure on Deshaun Watson. Bill Callahan is touted as the “wizard” of offensive line coaches, so it’s time for him to start earning his money.