3 Cleveland Browns players who can't be lost to injury in 2023
The Cleveland Browns have more depth than usual but there are still a few players who they need to have on the field for the majority of the 2023 season to have a chance
By Greg Newland
Browns player that can’t get hurt No. 2: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
For a second player that can’t afford to get hurt, I put Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but it’s really any starting linebacker. JOK just stands out because of his freakish athleticism which can’t be replaced. Not only can he protect the edge, but he's also very good in coverage in both man and zone.
For whatever reason, linebacker is an issue every single season with injuries. Last year Anthony Walker, JOK, Sione Takitaki, and Jacob Phillips all missed multiple games because of injuries.
On paper, this is a position that looks like there is a ton of depth for the Browns, but they are losing one guy away from being short very quickly.
There is no doubt that the third-year linebacker struggled in year two. JOK had multiple soft tissue injuries that seemed to bother him even when he toughed it out and played.
JOK has no issues of being undersized when healthy, but as soon as he loses some of that top-end speed, he does become average when shedding blockers to get to the ball carrier.
I loved this pick in 2021 and I think he can have a fantastic year if he can avoid the soft tissue injury that held him back so much in 2022.