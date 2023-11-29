4 Cleveland Browns who could be playing their final games with franchise
These four players could be nearing the end of their tenure with the Cleveland Browns as the end of the 2023 campaign approaches
By Randy Gurzi
3. Marquise Goodwin, WR
After two years, it was painfully clear that Anthony Schwartz was never going to turn into the deep threat the Browns hoped he would become. He had all the speed to get deep but his route running and inconsistent hands wound up being his demise. That's why Andrew Berry went out and signed veteran Marquise Goodwin.
A former Olympian, Goodwin was 32 when signed but still could stretch a defense. And unlike Schwartz, he's a polished route-runner as well. Cleveland had big plans for him in this offense but after 11 games, he hasn't been able to produce much of anything.
Goodwin, who hasn't played since suffering a concussion against the Cardinals in Week 9, has 10 yards on three receptions and 33 yards on four rushing attempts. At this point, it's safe to say this signing hasn't worked out as planned.
Not all of that is on Goodwin since he was sidelined for much of the preseason with blood clots in his legs and lungs. The offense has also had to deal with a revolving door at quarterback as well. As if that wasn't enough, he's now working through his concussion.
With all of that being said, Goodwin is likely going to be one-and-done in Cleveland. They tried to get someone who could be a deep threat but again, it didn't work. Now, they'll probably try again in the 2024 offseason, with the draft being the most likely place to look.