3 Cleveland Browns playing themselves out of a job
As the Cleveland Browns inch closer to the regular season, these three players may be slowly losing their jobs.
By Greg Newland
No. 2: Jedrick Wills, OT
I’ll be honest, this one almost feels inevitable. Yes, Berry already picked up the fifth-year option on the former No. 10 overall pick, Jedrick Wills, but that doesn’t guarantee him a starting spot on this roster, especially with a rookie playing well.
Not only has he struggled the previous three seasons at times, albeit he struggled with injuries. The larger red flag is he is finally healthy and continuing to struggle in pass protection.
I know in the last preseason game he was going against Chase Young, who is one of the more talented pass rushers in the league, but every single week he is going to be going up against the other team's best. There were multiple plays on one drive where Wills got beat within seconds and it forced Deshaun Watson to flush out of the pocket.
I know it’s fun to watch Watson run around and make plays, but it will eventually lead to an injury if this group doesn’t protect him better. So far, the rookie Dawand Jones has looked fantastic. James Hudson who is now a second-year player still looks to be a bit inconsistent to be an NFL starter.
If it’s another difficult week for Wills in the preseason and Jones puts up another strong week of film, it may be tough to not give this kid a chance and see if he can handle the left side.