3 Cleveland Browns playing themselves out of a job
As the Cleveland Browns inch closer to the regular season, these three players may be slowly losing their jobs.
By Greg Newland
No.1: Jordan Elliott
Unfortunately for Jordan Elliot, he may not just be playing himself out of a starting spot, but he may be working himself out of a roster spot. With the Cleveland Browns singing Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris this offseason, it appeared obvious that Elliott would be pushed out as a starter.
But after watching some of his film this preseason, he may get cut in order to give a younger guy like Tommy Togiai or Siaki Ika more time to develop. Not to mention that Maurice Hurst who has struggled with injuries in the past, has looked good early in the preseason.
Elliott is still a cheap option as he is in the last year of his rookie deal, but I think everyone feels comfortable they know what they are getting with him and there isn’t a lot of ceiling left in his development.
Elliott is undersized and lacks strength and can often get swallowed up in the middle leaving major holes. Too often he tries to use his athleticism to make a play in the backfield and gets caught upfield with the play already past him.
Defensive tackle has been a major hole for the Cleveland Browns the last three seasons, and Berry finally addressed it with a ton of moves this offseason. With a changing of the guard, Elliott is likely on the outside looking in.