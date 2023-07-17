3 Cleveland Browns who could struggle on offense in 2023
With a ton of pressure on Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns in 2023, these three players could struggle.
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Struggling Player No. 1 – Deshaun Watson
I’m going to get a lot of hate for having Deshaun Watson listed as a player that could disappoint in 2023, but my two biggest reasons don’t have anything to do with him.
One, his success will come down to this offensive line. I don’t care how good you are, if you don’t have a single second to dissect a defense before being under pressure, it’s difficult. I have hope the offensive line will be better, but this group has underperformed for two straight seasons.
Two, the expectations for Watson are incredible. Anything short of him being an All-Pro and leading the Browns to an AFC Championship game is going to be a disappointment for some. People will justify this thought because of the money the Browns are giving him, but some fans need to level their expectations.
If the offensive line does struggle or faces injuries, this season could snowball. Remember, if Watson isn’t a threat to throw the ball, holes close quickly for Chubb, and things can get dicey when it comes to moving the ball.
No one wants to play great more than Watson, but fans must be willing to give him time. After a year and a half off, he is still getting his feet wet. I think it will take until at least Week 4 or 5 for him to be fully comfortable in the offense.