3 Cleveland Browns who need to be more consistent in 2023
Consistency is the key to anything successful in life and that is no different in the NFL. If you don't get consistent play, it could mark a season that ends without a playoff berth. That's certainly going to be the case with the Cleveland Browns this season.
The three players on this list represent all phases of the ball and could be the key to getting above .500 for the first time since 2020. If Cleveland can get these three players to be more consistent in 2023, the vision of dancing in the postseason could come to fruition.
Here are the three players who need to be more consistent in 2023.
3. Browns Kicker, Cade York
Whether fair or not, when the Browns drafted Cade York in the fourth round of last year's NFL Draft, there were massive expectations placed on his shoulders. While he didn't have a bad season per se, he could be more consistent in 2023.
York finished his rookie campaign knocking home 24-of-32 field goals, which isn't necessarily bad, but there's still room for improvement. He went a perfect 5-for-5 from 20-29 yards, 9-of-12 from 30-39 yards, 6-of-8 from 40-49 yards, and 6-of-8 from 50-plus yards. He did convert on 35-of-37 extra points.
He was touted for having a strong leg coming out of LSU and that was on full display in Week 1 when he booted a game-winning 58-yard field goal to beat the Baker Mayfield-led Carolina Panthers. Of course, this propelled him up the Browns' folklore list, but he wasn't as consistent for someone who was drafted as high as he was, especially at that position.
New special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said that York can get better and that he and the coaching staff will coach him up.
York had some misses that proved costly to the Browns in 2022, so if he can get his accuracy up and be a more consistent kicker, this team could pull out some of those close games in 2023.