3 Cleveland Browns whose stock has fallen ahead of 2023 training camp
These 3 Cleveland Browns players were once considered potential difference-makers but have recently seen their stocks drop
By Randy Gurzi
General manager Andrew Berry has been focused on not only improving the Cleveland Browns talent when it comes to their starters but he's also been intent on improving the overall depth as well. Now entering his fourth season in the job, it's safe to say he has his deepest roster yet.
With that being the case, some players who were once expected to contribute in a big way might become forgotten. Here, we look at a few such players as we identify three Browns who have seen their stock drop with training camp around the corner.
3. Jakeem Grant, Returner
Jerome Ford has been discussed often this offseason since Cleveland is putting a lot of faith in the young running back. Despite just eight carries to his name, the Browns believe he can be the primary backup to Nick Chubb.
However, that's not the only role they expect him to have. In addition to being the No. 2 back, Ford is expected to retain his job returning kicks. If so, that doesn't bode well at all for Jakeem Grant whose only real path to the roster is as a return man.
Grant, who made the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2021 while splitting time with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, joined Cleveland last year but never made it to the regular season. An Achilles injury in camp sidelined him and he's gone from a player who was supposed to turn the return game around to someone that's hardly mentioned.