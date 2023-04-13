3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be missed in 2023
Cleveland Browns player not missed No. 2 – Jadeveon Clowney
Truthfully, I’m excited the head games of Jadeveon Clowney are finally leaving the Cleveland Browns. The guy can be a monster on the field at times, but there is just too much baggage.
One, he waits until the last second to sign a deal every offseason. Clowney always overvalues himself and then settles on the one-year prove-it deal. The lost time with teammates can be detrimental to building relationships.
Two, he just wasn’t reliable enough for the money. Clowney feels like the guy who refuses to push it with an injury. Some guys fight through injuries, and others take it easy and are 100 percent healed before returning. In the NFL injuries are going to happen, and toughness is extremely valuable.
I must admit, I don’t think the signing of Ogbonnia Okoronkowo (Ogbo) fills the void of Clowney’s talent, but overall, he won’t miss a beat. What Ogbo lacks in talent, he makes up for in effort and grit. He may not be the biggest or strongest guy on the field, but he's going to give you everything he has.
Alex Wright also showed many positive signs as a rookie, so in year two he will likely have a shot to see a lot of playing time as the third defensive end. Without Clowney on the roster, Berry will probably draft another rookie pass rusher with a great chance to develop under Myles Garrett.