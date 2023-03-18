3 current Cleveland Browns now on the bubble after early free agency moves
2. Tommy Togiai, DT
While the majority of the moves Andrew Berry has made this offseason, there are two that stand out as the most impactful.
One is the addition of Juan Thornhill, who fills the spot that was left vacant when John Johnson III was released. And not to knock JJ3 in any way, but Thornhill is a much better fit in this defense as a true centerfield-type safety.
The other incredibly impactful move was adding Dalvin Tomlinson. A 324-pound monster in the middle of the line, Tomlinson can stuff the run and will help everyone around him play better due to the attention he commands.
However, he wasn't the only addition made at D-tackle. Cleveland also added Trysten Hill, a former second-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys, and Maurice Hurst, Jr. who came into the league with a lot of talent but just as many concerns about health.
Hurst is a shot in the dark as they're hoping to strike gold with very little investment. As for Hill, he offers some experienced depth which would allow them to move on from an underperforming youngster such as Tommy Togiai.
While it's true Hill never lived up to his draft status in Dallas, he does offer a ton of power and athleticism. He might not be the most refined player but he won't get bullied on the line.
Sadly, the same can't be said for Togiai who finished with a 37.8 grade against the run according to PFF — and a 37.3 overall. Compare that to Hill, who had his most efficient season as a pro while splitting time with Dallas and Arizona last year and earned an overall grade of 62.8 with a 56.9 run defense grade.
None of that is elite by any means but he's been graded better than Togiai. That's why the former Ohio State Buckeye could be in trouble this year.