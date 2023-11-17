3 Decisions that are haunting the Cleveland Browns in 2023
Andrew Berry doesn't have a crystal ball, but the Cleveland Browns continue to be haunted by these 3 decisions.
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Decision No. 2: Trading Joshua Dobbs
Hindsight is always 20/20, but even Andrew Berry would have to admit that trading Joshua Dobbs before the start of the 2023 season was a huge mistake. I know it’s easy to say a fifth-round pick for a guy who likely wouldn’t have played is a win, but seeing what he’s done as a starter and seeing where we are with an injury to Watson.
What's frustrating to me is that this move was made because of what we saw from DTR in the preseason. And while I’ll admit there were flashes of brilliance, it’s the preseason, and for Berry to ignore that is tough to accept. Do you all remember the last Cleveland Browns quarterback who shined in the preseason? Let me remind you that DeShone Kizer is the right answer, and he led this team to a 0-16 season that we all want to forget.
I’m not saying there isn’t a chance that Berry flips that fifth-round pick into a fantastic player that makes us forget about all this one day, but the pressure is certainly going to be on to turn it into something. I won’t act like we all knew Dobbs had this in him, but we also had seen signs of this in his limited time playing for the Browns. The preseason is great, but we must be careful to not overreact either way when judging talent.