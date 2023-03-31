3 defensive tackles the Cleveland Browns can target late in 2023 free agency
Browns DT target No. 1: A'Shawn Robinson
When looking at Dalvin Tomlinson, most people see a nose tackle. He definitely looks the part at 6-foot-3 and 324 pounds and is more than capable of lining up in the 1-tech position. However, he's coming off a very strong stretch with the Minnesota Vikings where he spent two seasons playing the 3-tech.
With that being the case, he should be able to line up there for the Browns as well and adding another big-bodied defensive tackle who could destroy the opposing ground game would help make that work. That's exactly what they would get if they were to bring in Tomlinson's former Alabama teammate, A'Shawn Robinson.
Robinson is a massive player at 6-foot-4 and 330-pounds who was taken in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft — just one year before Tomlinson went in the second round as well. He spent four seasons with the Detroit Lions before heading to the Los Angeles Rams where he played for three years and won a Super Bowl following the 2021 campaign.
While in Los Angeles, he was overshadowed by Aaron Donald, who is easily the best defensive tackle in the league. But that doesn't mean Robinson wasn't great.
In fact, he was their premier run defender and had 67 tackles in 2021. When he was on the field, opposing teams would often abandon the run, knowing it was impossible to get past No. 94.
Should the Browns really want to eliminate their issues in stopping the run, they should reunite Tomlinson and Robinson. Add them to a line with Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo and their front four could be the best in the entire NFL.