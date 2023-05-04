3 draft picks Browns got right and 2 they will regret
Browns pick they got right: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
Every year, several players drop for different reasons. In 2023, Darnell Washington was one such prospect. The Georgia tight end was an athletic freak and he fell into the third round — where the hated Steelers nabbed him — due to poor medicals. Washington was said to have had a bad knee that scared some teams off.
There are other reasons teams shy away from players and for Dawand Jones, it was his size. Or at least partially.
Rumors came out after he was selected in Round 4 that he had put on a lot of weight following the Combine, which hurt his stock. Another report surfaced as well, which is a bit crazy. Apparently, Jones told some NFL teams his dream was to be an NBA star — and he is pretty good at basketball.
Jones has a better shot at making the NBA than most would due to his size and experience playing the game but he's clearly not going to jump ship and change career. He's a very good offensive lineman and will continue to play because that's where he's going to make his money.
And Cleveland is going to be very happy they landed him.
The Browns have a good offensive line but there have been injury concerns. Jedrick Willis has missed time, as has Jack Conklin. This has led to them leaning on James Hudson, but he could be pushed out of a job by Jones — as long as he can stay conditioned.
There's even a chance he can be the starter down the line, especially on the right side if Conklin's injury concerns catch up to him and they need to trim his salary.