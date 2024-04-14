3 draft picks the Browns gave up on too soon: John Dorsey lacked patience
By Randy Gurzi
2. Austin Corbett, G
From the start, this one was a disaster.
John Dorsey entered the 2018 NFL Draft with three picks in the first two rounds. He traded away their final pick in Round 2 but still made selections at No. 1, No. 4, No. 33., and No. 35. While No. 4 (Denzel Ward) and 35 (Nick Chubb) were home runs, there were issues with the first pick in Round 1 and Round 2.
Baker Mayfield did better than he gets credit for but never became the franchise leader they hoped for. But at least he played there for four seasons and took them to the playoffs. As for the first pick in Round 2, that was a different story.
Austin Corbett was over-drafted by Dorsey and then traded during his second season. He played 14 games for the franchise before being sent to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
As fate would have it, Corbett has become a reliable starter for the Rams and won a Super Bowl in 2021. He's now with the Carolina Panthers, who signed him to a three-year deal worth $26.25 million.
The Browns did well with Wyatt Teller replacing him but Corbett got a raw deal since he was never allowed time to develop.