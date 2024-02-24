3 dream Browns trade targets this offseason
Here are three players who would be dream trade targets for the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
1. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Browns fans are already asking for this one. Brandon Aiyuk is rumored to be available as he’s entering year five and is due for an extension. The San Francisco 49ers are already paying Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey premium dollars, so there’s a feeling Aiyuk could be traded.
It’s easy to see why Cleveland fans would perk up at this idea. Aiyuk is a perfect fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, which leans heavily on precise route runners. Amari Cooper is a perfect example of this and Aiyuk could come in and have similar success.
A former first-round pick out of Arizona State, Aiyuk has more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons and 3,931 in his four-year career. He has the potential to be a No. 1 wideout in this offense but also wouldn’t make waves working alongside Cooper, since that’s how he operated with Samuel.
As is the case with the other dream targets, this move would require some work on the part of the Browns front office. Aiyuk is set to get paid and Cleveland would need to get creative to make that happen. Extending Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb while restructuring Deshaun Watson could help — but they still might have to make some sacrifices. It could be worth it, however, because an offense with two elite route runners such as Cooper and Aiyuk would be nearly impossible to stop.