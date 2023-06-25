3 early overreactions from the Cleveland Browns offseason
The Cleveland Browns have had a solid offseason but there might be some serious overreactions already taking place, which can be the norm for fans
By Randy Gurzi
It's hard to deny the Cleveland Browns have had a great offseason but we've been here before. Far too many times they've been given the distinction of "winning the offseason," only to fall flat in the regular season.
For years, we've watched the silent teams in the offseason continue to find sustained success while we convince ourselves that the missing piece made its way to Cleveland this year.
While it does feel different this time, the Browns need to prove it on the field — in the regular season. Yes, they've done well in minicamps — but so has every other team. That's why these three takes feel like overreactions — at least until we see the team in real action.
3. Browns should be predicted to be winners
There's a prevailing belief that anyone who makes a prediction of fewer than 10 wins is a "hater" and doesn't pay attention. When someone such as Will Brinson from CBS Sports, who follows every team and not just Cleveland, says he sees a 7-10 campaign, his football acumen is then criticized.
He's then hit with a barrage of comments reminding him that Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Za'Darius Smith signed in the offseason — as if he didn't know this.
The truth is, for more than 20 years, the Browns have failed to reach expectations. Until they prove they're different, no one will declare they're different. Even when some big names are added.
And speaking of big names, the only true "big name" added this year was Tomlinson. Yes, Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod are upgrades at safety but we thought John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison were huge upgrades not too long ago.
As for Moore, he's got all the talent in the world but he hasn't put it all together yet. Goodwin is another fine piece, but he's in his mid-30s. And Smith might be a great pass rusher but there's a reason the Vikings gave up on him.
Don't get me wrong, I loved every move but a non-biased reporter isn't being a "hater" for not proclaiming the Browns world champions for picking up players that other teams were ready to move on from.