3 early overreactions from the Cleveland Browns offseason
The Cleveland Browns have had a solid offseason but there might be some serious overreactions already taking place, which can be the norm for fans
By Randy Gurzi
2. Browns wide receivers are loaded
This goes back to the previous point where many of us expect the players added to simply come in and produce at a high level — especially at receiver. Granted, the Browns did have a lot of success through the air with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones in 2022 but overall, they were still just 22nd in the NFL with 3,444 yards with only 19 touchdown receptions.
Cooper and DPJ accounted for 1,999 of those yards which was 58 percent of the production. So naturally, the front office went out and added several players as they traded for Elijah Moore, signed Marquise Goodwin, and drafted Cedric Tillman.
All three could be excellent additions but none are guaranteed to do much at all this season — and recent history proves nothing is set in stone.
In 2019, the Browns made a trade for Odell Beckham, Jr. who came in with much higher expectations than Moore. When he joined forces with Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield, Super Bowl aspirations followed. As we all know, OBJ wound up being a problem and was released during the 2021 campaign after his dad shared a video of him running wide-open while Mayfield failed to get him the ball.
Sure, the Cooper trade worked beautifully but this one is a stark reminder that it can go wrong. On top of that, Moore (who I do love as a player) had just 446 yards last season so we're banking on potential more than proof.
As for Tillman, he comes in with lower expectations than what David Bell had placed on him last year. Bell, who was also a third-round pick, wound up with just 214 yards on 24 receptions.
Goodwin is another who is expected to help and while it feels as though he will, he's set to turn 33 this year and has been up and down for most of his career when it comes to production.
To summarize, the receiving corps is much deeper than a year ago and there's more than enough reason to believe it will be vastly improved. But it's not a guarantee until we see it all on the field.