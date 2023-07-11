3 false narratives about the Cleveland Browns in 2023
Even though there is a lot to be excited about for the 2023 Cleveland Browns, these false narratives still exist.
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns False Narrative No. 2 – Jim Schwartz fixes the defense
I know I’m going to irritate people when I say this, but far too many folks believe that Jim Schwartz is going to magically fix this defense. Don’t get me wrong, I think he helps the Cleveland Browns tremendously and I loved the hire, but there were some major issues.
Injuries for one, I don’t know if it’s bad luck or what, but this unit hasn’t had 11 Week 1 starters on the field together for more than a game it feels like.
Leadership is another huge issue that no one wants to talk about. For the most part, it feels like Anthony Walker is the voice of the defense, and he misses so many games it’s hard for him to be extremely effective.
Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward are the two most talented players on the unit, and neither one has been successful as a leader. Ward passed the blame to teammates last year in an interview and Garrett continuously called out coaching which is never the right way to handle business.
I think Schwartz is a major upgrade and will have these guys in the right position on defense, but to think he instantly fixes all the attitudes is a major stretch. I sure hope he does, but if not, it could be another stressful year for the unit.