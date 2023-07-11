3 false narratives about the Cleveland Browns in 2023
Even though there is a lot to be excited about for the 2023 Cleveland Browns, these false narratives still exist.
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns False Narrative No. 1 – Deshaun Watson is guaranteed to thrive in 2023
Like the 2021 offseason with Baker Mayfield, the word out of Cleveland Browns camp in late June or early July was that Deshaun Watson looked like an All-Pro quarterback and had the offense looking like a fine-tuned machine.
Remember when the beat reporters said Austin Hooper was going to have a 1,200-yard season and eight touchdowns with Mayfield in 2021 because the chemistry was so strong in camp without pads?
Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy to hear that Watson is looking like himself and positive news is always great. But until I see him put a full four quarters together during the regular season, I’m not ready to pencil him in as a top-five quarterback in the NFL again.
Kevin Stefanski does seem willing to tool his offense to Watson, but there are still some question marks and challenges to overcome. Elijah Moore for example, I know he was predicted to be the rookie of the year with the Jets, but we can’t just expect him to break out after two very mediocre seasons in New York.
Last but certainly not least, this offensive line could be a problem as well as mentioned above. Not only could Watson be running for his life, but it may also be difficult for him to stay healthy if he is taking a bunch of hits and getting sacked.
Watson may be fantastic in 2023 and I hope he is, but thinking it’s guaranteed is far from the truth.