3 Former Browns we'll be glad are gone, 2 we'll wish stayed
Browns player we're glad is gone: John Johnson III
When John Johnson III signed a three-year deal ahead of the 2021 season, it seemed as though he would be a steal for general manager Andrew Berry. He wound up playing well during that campaign but still didn't look like the player we saw with the Los Angeles Rams.
By 2022, he was nowhere close to being that guy.
Johnson — who was being played out of position as a deep safety for much of the year — struggled mightily in coverage. He was on the wrong end of several long touchdown plays which was concerning in itself.
What was worse though, was how he never took the blame. Johnson, much like everyone else on the defense last year, deflected the blame from himself whenever he could. He even took it a step further and called out his teammates for not being committed enough. Then later that same week, he completely gave up on a play, allowing Gus Edwards to walk in a touchdown without any resistance.
All of that happening in 2022 made it no shock at all to see Johnson released this offseason. The Browns will save roughly $9.75 million in the move and will turn to Juan Thornhill, who is a much better fit at free safety. Thornhill's presence should quickly make fans forget all about JJ3.