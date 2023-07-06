3 former Cleveland Browns seen as missing pieces
PFF picked one final move for all 32 teams and there were three former Cleveland Browns that were seen as missing pieces for an NFL franchise
By Randy Gurzi
1. Former Browns WR Jarvis Landry to the Falcons
This offseason, the Atlanta Falcons made a lot of changes on defense. They added Jessie Bates, Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree, David Onyemata, Lorenzo Carer, and Jeff Okudah on that side of the ball.
On offense, they didn't change much. Instead, they decided to focus on youth as Desmond Ridder takes over under center and he will have Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts as his primary weapons. But now, PFF is calling for the Falcons to sign a veteran wideout, saying Jarvis Landry could be a good fit.
"Landry is an underneath slot receiver who could be a safety valve over the middle for quarterback Desmond Ridder, and the Falcons are still thin at pass catcher beyond Kyle Pitts and Drake London. After missing most of the 2022 season with an injury, Landry is likely looking at one-year flier contract offers once again in 2023."- Spielberger, PFF
In addition to his fit as a slot receiver, Landry is being praised as a veteran leader who can help someone such as London take the next step in his progression.
While Landry was a good fit in Cleveland, the Falcons — or any other team that signed him — would be taking a chance on him staying healthy. It's true that Landry was known for his durability early in his career, but he's been struggling to stay on the field the past two seasons.
Part of this is due to his style of play. Landry has always been fearless in the middle of the field and often takes shots from linebackers when he's catching the ball. He's also thrown his body around when blocking opponents in the run game.
He will give his all but now that he's over 30, his fearless approach might have caught up to him.