3 former Cleveland Browns stars you forgot played for another franchise
These players are known as Cleveland Browns superstars which makes it easy to forget they finished their careers with a different team
By Randy Gurzi
2. Michael Dean Perry: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs
Another Cleveland fixture is Michael Dean Perry. A former teammate of Clay Matthews, MDP was taken in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He then spent seven seasons with the Browns and recorded 480 tackles with 51.5 sacks.
He did enough in those seven seasons to wind up fifth all-time in Cleveland history in tackles, and seventh in sacks. He was so good that there was a time when you could even go to McDonald's and order an 'MDP Burger'.
Perry racked up some insane statistics including when he had 107 tackles and 11.5 sacks during the 1990 campaign. Numbers like that are hard for any player to come by, but seems impossible for a defensive tackle who was approaching 300 pounds.
Perry, who is the younger brother of William 'The Refrigerator' Perry, is easily one of the most famous Cleveland players of all time due to his ability to take over a game, but he played for two other teams before calling it a career.
In 1995, he wound up with the Denver Broncos and played there for two and half seasons. Perry recorded 70 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 38 games with the Broncos but was released in 1997. He then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, playing one game for them before calling it a career.