3 former draft picks the Browns wish they could bring back
The Cleveland Browns have built quite the roster heading into 2023, but there are three previous draft picks that could help advance them to the next level.
1. Rashard Higgins
With the 172nd pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Rashard ‘Hollywood’ Higgins - Wide Reciever - Colorado State
Over Higgins’ six years in Cleveland, he played in 82 games, 137 catches on 225 targets for 1,890 yards (13.8 AVG), and 12 touchdowns. Higgins left Cleveland for Carolina in 2022, singing a one-year, which clearly did not work out for Higgins or the Panthers.
Higgins was active for only 3 games last season, totaling ZERO catches, which is not ideal for a wide receiver. The specifics aren’t clear as to why ‘Hollywood’ wasn’t playing, but one thing was certain, there were serious issues.
So why would the Browns bring in Higgins on a one-year deal in 2023?
To show the NFL world that he still has the ability to be a solid 2 or 3 on any team. Bring in Higgins for training camp and preseason, showcase him with the second team.
Once he has shown he can still make plays like he did in 2018/2020 - you put him on the trade block. Any team that is looking for a cheap veteran would certainly give up a late-round pick for Hollywood.
And if he doesn't show that he is the same player, you could always use him to bulk up a trade for a player that will fill a needed spot.