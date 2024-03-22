3 free-agent moves from Steeler that Browns fans can laugh at
By Randy Gurzi
2. Signing Van Jefferson after trading Diontae Johnson
There's just something about Steelers wide receivers. They love to put the spotlight on themselves and they seem to always force their way out of town. This offseason, it was Diontae Johnson, who got his wish and was sent to the Carolina Panthers (although he might regret where he landed).
Johnson is just another in a long line of Pittsburgh wideouts to force his way out following diva behavior. That's not to say he's as problematic as Antonio Brown or spent as much time making annoying TikTok videos as JuJu Smith-Schuster, but Johnson was said to be a bad influence on George Pickens — who will likely be forcing his way out soon.
With him gone, fans were clamoring for Justin Jefferson or some other big-name wideout to join the team. So far, their only addition has been Van Jefferson.
At one point, Jefferson seemed to be a promising player, recording 802 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021. His numbers fell off in 2022 and by 2023, the Rams traded him to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a swap of late-round picks.
Jefferson finished 2023 with 20 receptions for 209 yards and no touchdowns. Maybe he turns it around in Pittsburgh but right now, their receiving corps looks to be a problem.