3 free agent QBs the Cleveland Browns should target following Deshaun Watson injury
With Deshaun Watson out and the Cleveland Browns in the playoff picture, they need someone other than P.J. Walker
By Randy Gurzi
2. Cam Newton
Cam Newton hasn't played in the NFL for two years but he continues to insist he wants another shot. He even named the Browns as a team he would be open to playing for, saying he would be happy to serve as the No. 2 behind Deshaun Watson before the season began. Cleveland never took him up on the offer but now that Watson is out, they might want to kick this idea around a little.
Newton, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2011, took the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl following a 15-1 campaign in 2015. He even won the NFL MVP that season and was electric both with his arm and his legs. Unfortunately, injuries caught up to him and he was let go following the 2019 season.
From there, he went to the New England Patriots, where he replaced Tom Brady. Newton struggled at times throwing the ball, finishing with 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns against 10 picks. However, he was still dangerous as a runner, going for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He was eventually replaced by Mac Jones and actually returned to Carolina in 2021 to start five more games with the team that drafted him. That year, the 32-year-old Newton had 230 yards rushing and five touchdowns for the Panthers while throwing four touchdowns and five picks.
Cleveland wouldn't be getting the same player we saw in 2015 who dominated the league if they were to give Newton a chance. Having said that, they would have a veteran who is more dangerous than P.J. Walker — especially when it comes to running the ball. Perhaps using him, especially in the upcoming cold weather games, would be enough to keep them moving in the right direction.