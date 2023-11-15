3 free agent QBs the Cleveland Browns should target following Deshaun Watson injury
With Deshaun Watson out and the Cleveland Browns in the playoff picture, they need someone other than P.J. Walker
By Randy Gurzi
1. Tom Brady
If the Browns are serious about making a run at a Super Bowl — and they should be — there's really only one call to make. Tom Brady might be 46 years old but he was still playing at a high level in 2022. Brady, who has seven championship rings to his name, finished his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an 8-9 record but still won the division and made the playoffs.
During the regular season, he completed 66.8 percent of his passing attempts for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and just nine picks. He might not have been throwing dimes down the field all season but he was as cerebral and accurate as ever. And even in his mid-40s, he threw for more yards than any Cleveland quarterback has in a single season.
Brady retired following a playoff loss to Dallas but the rumors about his desire to return started almost as quickly as he walked away. Eventually, Tampa Bay moved on as they signed Baker Mayfield, who has done well to revive his career. Brady has said he's done but there's no way he wouldn't consider a return if the right situation presented itself.
Cleveland could very well be that situation for him. Entering Week 11, the 6-3 Browns would be a playoff team if the season ended today and they have an easy schedule remaining. They also boast the No. 1 defense in terms of yardage surrendered. Brady will go down as the greatest quarterback ever, but if he could somehow find a way to win it all with the Browns, that title will never be challenged no matter how well anyone plays after him.