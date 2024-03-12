3 free agents no one is talking about the Browns could add at a bargain
The Browns could still add some affordable, but effective help
By Randy Gurzi
1. A.J. Dillon, RB
This one might not be too popular but after the Browns lost out on Zack Moss, their options to add a running back in free agency became limited. They could look to add Alexander Mattison, who was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings. Or maybe J.K. Dobbins who was a beast at Ohio State but has been unable to stay healthy for the Baltimore Ravens.
There's also Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who never lived up to his first-round status with the Kansas City Chiefs. None of those options are excellent but Cleveland is going to want somone who can start for them in Week 1 until Nick Chubb is back at 100 percent.
Perhaps that player is A.J. Dillon, who is one of two former Green Bay Packers looking for work. Green Bay just signed Josh Jacobs and released Aaron Jones, who is one of the backs getting all the attention. His former running mate, Dillon, has been forgotten thus far but could be a fit in Cleveland.
Dillon is a massive player at 6-foot-0 and 247 pounds. He enters free agency with 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt in his career. He's also better at receiving than he gets credit for with 86 receptions for 763 yards and two touchdowns to his name. Even in 2023 when he struggled with 3.4 yards per catch, Dillon had 10.1 yards per grab on 22 receptions.
Adding him might not seem like a splashy move but he's a player who could work in tandem with Jerome Ford early and then with Chubb later on — and would be a great short-yardage back. Throw in the fact that he won't break the bank and it could be a smart move.