3 Free Agents that could fill a new hole for the Cleveland Browns
With the sudden release of Perrion Winfrey, the Cleveland Browns could replace him with one of these three free agents.
By Greg Newland
Browns Free Agent Option No. 2: Michael Brockers
Another 11-year veteran who is without a team is Michael Brockers. The former 14th overall pick spent his first nine seasons in the league with the Rams and is still looking for a home.
At 6-foot-5 inches, Brockers isn’t as much of a hole plugger, but he has the flexibility to play end or tackle based on the need. Many forget the first six years of his career were spent in the middle of the line before he became more of an edge rusher.
I like Brockers because of his experience, and that he is durable. He hasn’t missed more than two games in a season until last year. I know it’s hard to look past last season, but in a limited role, I don’t worry about Brockers' health as much.
By no means am I comparing him to Clowney, but he has the ability to move around the line similar to him. I think Jim Schwartz would love to utilize a guy like Brockers and it could make things very interesting in passing situations with a ton of pass rushers on the field.
The price would have to be right, but Brockers could make a lot of sense for the Cleveland Browns.