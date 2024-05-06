3 free agents the Cleveland Browns can add prior to OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
1. Logan Thomas, Tight End
Ever since Kevin Stefanski took over as the head coach in Cleveland, they've boasted a deep tight end corps. That was the case again in 2023 with David Njoku, Jordan Akins, and Harrison Bryant on the roster. Now, they suddenly don't look nearly as deep heading into 2024.
Bryant, a former fourth-round pick, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. He had just 13 receptions last year but scored three touchdowns. He was also a weapon in short-yardage situations, running for four first-downs on five quarterback sneaks.
With him gone, the Browns have Njoku and Akins locked in as the No. 1 and No. 2 tight ends. Fighting for the third spot behind them will be Giovanni Ricci, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, and undrafted rookie Treyton Welch.
That might be enough but with Stefanski's affinity for multiple tight end sets, it would make sense to see about adding another weapon. It just so happens that a talented option remains available in Logan Thomas.
A former quarterback, Thomas developed into a weapon in the passing game and had 55 catches for 496 yards with four touchdowns last year for the Washington Commanders. He's a huge target at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds and would be even more dangerous in the QB sneak department than Bryant considering he played the position at Virginia Tech — as well as for the Arizona Cardinals during his rookie campaign.