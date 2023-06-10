3 free agents Cleveland Browns fans want, but won't be signed
By Greg Newland
No. 2: Ezekiel Elliott, RB
The discussion I’m most exhausted with is hearing the folks that want Ezekiel Elliott to come to the Cleveland Browns.
Have we not watched football recently?
The Browns have had arguably the best duo of backs in the league the last two seasons and haven’t even sniffed the playoffs. I wouldn’t say I’m against a contract to a young running back, but are we really going to give a contract out to a guy that hasn’t had a good season since 2019?
Elliott was a phenomenal running back in 2016, but we need to take off our Ohio State sunglasses and realize that there's a reason this guy is still on the market.
Zeke will certainly find a home for the 2023 season if he wants to play, but if he still wants a lucrative contract, he's going to spend this one on the couch.
Cleveland already has Nick Chubb who certainly has another season of being dominant left in him as well as Jerome Ford and Demetric Felton who have enough talent to be respectable reserves in the NFL.
I’m not saying you don’t need a running game to be a successful NFL team, but you certainly don’t win championships anymore without an elite quarterback and multiple guys who can catch the ball. Remember, Zeke is also coming off an awful season as a receiving back which makes him that much less appealing.