3 Matchups that the Browns must win to leave Seattle with a victory in Week 8
• A Thorn(hill) in Geno's side
• Coop vs Riq
• Myles vs himself
Matchup No. 1: Myles Garrett vs Charles Cross
Myles Garrett is coming off perhaps his best game as a pro from a production standpoint. While that is a crazy statement, considering everything that Garrett has accomplished during his time in the league, when you strip sack the quarterback twice and then jump over the line of scrimmage to block a field goal, it sets the bar pretty high.
The Browns must take advantage of their relentless pass rush and put pressure on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. And while they have multiple players that can put pressure on quarterbacks, Garrett is the Alpha and Omega of the Browns pass rush. This week, Garrett will square off with Seattle left tackle Charles Cross.
Cross isn't a world-beater by any means, but he's an upgrade over the left tackle that Garrett dominated in week seven in Bernhard Raimann. As usual, Garrett will also have to deal with a myriad of tight ends doubling him and chip blocks from running backs. But when you have a bullseye on your back in the way that Garrett does, it is just another day at the office.
The Browns need Garrett to go into the phonebooth and put his cape on once again this week. On second thought, you can take the phonebooth part away but leave the cape.